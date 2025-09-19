U.S. Navy continues to remove USS Arizona mooring platform concrete

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Sailors from the U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 begin setting up to remove a portion of a USS Arizona mooring platform in Pearl Harbor, Sept. 20, 2025. Members of MDSU-1, advised by the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are extracting two World War II-era mooring platforms from USS Arizona to help preserve the ship. In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, the Navy installed mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)