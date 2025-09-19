Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    88th Air Base Wing

    Kayla Brown runs through the finish line tape at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. Brown took home first place in the women's full marathon with a time of 2:57:33 at the 29th annual Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 9329086
    VIRIN: 250920-F-QL361-1777
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon Winner [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resilience
    NMUSAF
    Wright-Patt AFB
    Air Force Marathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download