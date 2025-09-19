Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Peterson 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Zach Kreft runs through the finish line tape at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. Kreft took home first place in the men's full marathon with a time of 2:21:59 at the 29th annual Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 9329084
    VIRIN: 250920-F-QL361-1613
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon Winner [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Daniel Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner
    2025 Air Force Marathon Winner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resilience
    NMUSAF
    Wright-Patt AFB
    Air Force Marathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download