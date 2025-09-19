2025 Air Force Marathon Winner

Zach Kreft runs through the finish line tape at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. Kreft took home first place in the men's full marathon with a time of 2:21:59 at the 29th annual Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Peterson)
