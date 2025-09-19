Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Katresha Bailey (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. John Mast, command team of 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, prepares to cut the MDSB Fall Ball cake at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept. 19, 2025. Military balls serve as a reminder of the unity, tradition, and mutual respect that bind service members together, both in and out of uniform, fostering a strong esprit de corps that strengthens morale and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)