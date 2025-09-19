Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. John Mast, senior enlisted advisor for 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks with Soldiers during the MDSB Fall Ball at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept. 19, 2025. Military balls serve as a reminder of the unity, tradition, and mutual respect that bind service members together, both in and out of uniform, fostering a strong esprit de corps that strengthens morale and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)