    Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball [Image 3 of 4]

    Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball

    ALEXANDRIA BAY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Mast, senior enlisted advisor for 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks with Soldiers during the MDSB Fall Ball at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept. 19, 2025. Military balls serve as a reminder of the unity, tradition, and mutual respect that bind service members together, both in and out of uniform, fostering a strong esprit de corps that strengthens morale and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9328991
    VIRIN: 250919-A-OV624-7650
    Resolution: 5888x4016
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA BAY, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Esprit De Corps
    10th MDSB
    Ceremony
    U.S. Army
    ball

