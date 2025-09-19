USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Puerto Princesa, Philippines

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Sept. 15, 2025) – A Puerto Princesa port operations pilot boat approaches the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) during the ship’s arrival to Puerto Princesa, Philippines for a scheduled port visit, Sept. 15, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)
