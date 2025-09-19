Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Puerto Princesa [Image 2 of 4]

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Haley Wilson 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Sept. 15, 2025) – Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class Steven Yule, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands a force protection watch during the ship’s arrival to Puerto Princesa, Philippines for a scheduled port visit, Sept. 15, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

    This work, USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Puerto Princesa [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

