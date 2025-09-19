Kadena’s KC-135s fuel Freedom Edge 25

A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, during Freedom Edge 25 over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 16, 2025. Freedom Edge demonstrates trilateral defense cooperation’s ability to achieve peace through strength on the Korean Peninsula and in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
