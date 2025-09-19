Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena’s KC-135s fuel Freedom Edge 25 [Image 2 of 4]

    Kadena’s KC-135s fuel Freedom Edge 25

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron perform pre-flight checks of a KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Freedom Edge 25 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States executed the third iteration of exercise Freedom Edge, demonstrating a new era of trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 01:03
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    909ARS
    USPACOM

