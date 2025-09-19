Kadena’s KC-135s fuel Freedom Edge 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron perform pre-flight checks of a KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Freedom Edge 25 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States executed the third iteration of exercise Freedom Edge, demonstrating a new era of trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)