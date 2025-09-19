Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena’s KC-135s fuel Freedom Edge 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    Kadena’s KC-135s fuel Freedom Edge 25

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, during Freedom Edge 25 over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 16, 2025. Freedom Edge demonstrates the trilateral defense cooperation’s ability to achieve peace through strength on the Korean Peninsula and in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 01:03
    Photo ID: 9328774
    VIRIN: 250916-F-IK699-1390
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kadena’s KC-135s fuel Freedom Edge 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    909ARS
    USPACOM

