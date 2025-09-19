Kadena’s KC-135s fuel Freedom Edge 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, during Freedom Edge 25 over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 16, 2025. Freedom Edge demonstrates the trilateral defense cooperation’s ability to achieve peace through strength on the Korean Peninsula and in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)