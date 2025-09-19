U.S. Space Force Col. Aaron Cochran, Mission Delta 4 commander, greets U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Casey Beard, Space Operations Command deputy commander, during Beard’s visit at Buckley Space Force Base, Sept. 12, 2025. (U.S. Space Force photo by MSgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 14:41
|Photo ID:
|9327526
|VIRIN:
|250912-X-QZ836-1001
|Resolution:
|4093x3031
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.