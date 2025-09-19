SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Casey Beard, Space Operations Command deputy commander, meets with Space Base Delta 2 senior leaders, during his visit at Buckley Space Force Base, Sept. 12, 2025. The visit was focused on the vital role that ground systems and infrastructure at Buckley Space Force Base play in supporting space weapon systems and delivering capabilities to the joint warfighter. (U.S. Space Force photo by MSgt. Carlin Leslie)