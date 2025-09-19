Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion

    AURORA HIGHLANDS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Casey Beard, Space Operations Command deputy commander, meets with Space Base Delta 2 senior leaders, during his visit at Buckley Space Force Base, Sept. 12, 2025. The visit was focused on the vital role that ground systems and infrastructure at Buckley Space Force Base play in supporting space weapon systems and delivering capabilities to the joint warfighter. (U.S. Space Force photo by MSgt. Carlin Leslie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 14:41
    Photo ID: 9327524
    VIRIN: 250912-X-QZ836-1002
    Resolution: 2622x1724
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: AURORA HIGHLANDS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion
    SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion
    SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion
    SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion
    SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Operations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download