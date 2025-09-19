U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Casey Beard, Space Operations Command deputy commander, meets with Space Base Delta 2 senior leaders, during his visit at Buckley Space Force Base, Sept. 12, 2025. The visit was focused on the vital role that ground systems and infrastructure at Buckley Space Force Base play in supporting space weapon systems and delivering capabilities to the joint warfighter. (U.S. Space Force photo by MSgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 14:41
|Photo ID:
|9327522
|VIRIN:
|250912-X-QZ836-1006
|Resolution:
|4735x3080
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SpOC Brig. Gen. Beard Immersion [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.