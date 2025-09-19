Vandenberg Celebrates Air Force's 78th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Horton, Space Launch Delta 30 commander’s individual mobilization augmentee, and Airman Jewel Rafinian, 30th Civil Engineer water and fuel systems maintenance apprentice, cut the cake during the U.S. Air Force Birthday event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. The cake cutting honored the tradition of the most senior member and the most junior member cutting the birthday cake. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)