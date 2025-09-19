Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Celebrates Air Force's 78th Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    Vandenberg Celebrates Air Force's 78th Birthday

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Horton, Space Launch Delta 30 commander’s individual mobilization augmentee, and Airman Jewel Rafinian, 30th Civil Engineer water and fuel systems maintenance apprentice, cut the cake during the U.S. Air Force Birthday event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. The cake cutting honored the tradition of the most senior member and the most junior member cutting the birthday cake. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

