Vandenberg Celebrates Air Force's 78th Birthday

U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Horton, Space Launch Delta 30 commander’s individual mobilization augmentee, and Airman Jewel Rafinian, 30th Civil Engineer water and fuel systems maintenance apprentice, cut the cake during the U.S. Air Force Birthday event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. The cake cutting honored the tradition of the most senior member and the most junior member cutting the birthday cake. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 14:32
|Photo ID:
|9327494
|VIRIN:
|250918-X-VJ291-3002
|Resolution:
|2940x1958
|Size:
|855.75 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
