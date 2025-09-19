Vandenberg Celebrates Air Force's 78th Birthday

U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Horton, Space Launch Delta 30 commander’s individual mobilization augmentee, speaks during the U.S. Air Force Birthday event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. Vandenberg celebrated the U.S. Air Force’s 78th birthday, honoring the achievements of the Air Force as well as the dedication and sacrifice of Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|09.18.2025
|09.19.2025 14:32
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
