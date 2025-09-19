Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Celebrates Air Force's 78th Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    Vandenberg Celebrates Air Force's 78th Birthday

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Horton, Space Launch Delta 30 commander’s individual mobilization augmentee, speaks during the U.S. Air Force Birthday event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. Vandenberg celebrated the U.S. Air Force’s 78th birthday, honoring the achievements of the Air Force as well as the dedication and sacrifice of Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

