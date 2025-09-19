Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Biggerstaff, 420th Air Base Squadron Civil Engineering NCOIC, narrates during a ribbon cutting ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The event celebrated the reopening of the installation’s remodeled gym locker rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Haylee Francks)