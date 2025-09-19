U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Biggerstaff, 420th Air Base Squadron Civil Engineering NCOIC, narrates during a ribbon cutting ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The event celebrated the reopening of the installation’s remodeled gym locker rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Haylee Francks)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 11:34
|Photo ID:
|9326817
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-KS661-1003
|Resolution:
|1687x1080
|Size:
|321.23 KB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Haylee Francks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center
No keywords found.