Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center

Airmen, civilians, and guests gather for the ribbon cutting of RAF Fairford’s remodeled gym locker rooms, Sept. 12, 2025. The improvements transformed the facility into a cleaner, brighter, and more functional environment for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Haylee Francks)