Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center

    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center

    Photo By 1st Lt. Haylee Francks | U.S. Air Force leaders and partners cut a ribbon to mark the reopening of RAF...... read more read more

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2025

    Story by 1st Lt. Haylee Francks 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Airmen and base leaders gathered Sept. 12 to mark the reopening of RAF Fairford’s remodeled gym locker rooms, the first major renovation of the facility since 1999.

    The ceremony included a ribbon cutting and guided tour of the upgraded spaces.

    Originally opened in 1960, the gym has long served as a cornerstone of fitness and resilience for Airmen. The updated locker rooms provide a modern, functional and comfortable space, reinforcing physical fitness as a critical pillar of combat readiness.

    The renovation reflects the 501st Combat Support Wing’s ongoing investment in quality-of-life improvements that support the health, strength and readiness of Airmen stationed at RAF Fairford. The project was completed through the combined efforts of the 420th Air Base Squadron’s Civil Engineer and Force Support flights.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 11:34
    Story ID: 548739
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center, by 1st Lt. Haylee Francks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center
    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center
    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center
    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center
    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center
    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center
    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center
    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center
    Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    501st Combat Support Wing; 501 CSW; RAF Fairford; Pathfinder; Gym; Renovation;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download