Upgraded locker rooms open at RAF Fairford fitness center

Airmen and base leaders gathered Sept. 12 to mark the reopening of RAF Fairford’s remodeled gym locker rooms, the first major renovation of the facility since 1999.



The ceremony included a ribbon cutting and guided tour of the upgraded spaces.



Originally opened in 1960, the gym has long served as a cornerstone of fitness and resilience for Airmen. The updated locker rooms provide a modern, functional and comfortable space, reinforcing physical fitness as a critical pillar of combat readiness.



The renovation reflects the 501st Combat Support Wing’s ongoing investment in quality-of-life improvements that support the health, strength and readiness of Airmen stationed at RAF Fairford. The project was completed through the combined efforts of the 420th Air Base Squadron’s Civil Engineer and Force Support flights.

