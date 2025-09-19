Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march [Image 6 of 8]

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Personnel assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, participate in a POW/MIA remembrance event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The event went on for 24 hours, with Airmen and family members taking shifts going around a track non-stop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 9326559
    VIRIN: 250919-F-GL460-1050
    Resolution: 6312x4208
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    ceremony
    remembrance
    honor
    52nd Fighter Wing
    POW/MIA

