Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, participate in a POW/MIA remembrance event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The event went on for 24 hours, with Airmen and family members taking shifts going around a track non-stop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)