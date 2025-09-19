Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan McDermott, left, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Sanchez, 480th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, run with the POW/MIA flag during a remembrance event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The event took place for 24 hours, with Airmen taking shifts of carrying the flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)