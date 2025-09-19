U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan McDermott, left, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Sanchez, 480th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, run with the POW/MIA flag during a remembrance event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The event took place for 24 hours, with Airmen taking shifts of carrying the flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 09:37
|Photo ID:
|9326560
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-GL460-1047
|Resolution:
|1968x1312
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.