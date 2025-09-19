Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march [Image 7 of 8]

    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan McDermott, left, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Sanchez, 480th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, run with the POW/MIA flag during a remembrance event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The event took place for 24 hours, with Airmen taking shifts of carrying the flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 9326560
    VIRIN: 250918-F-GL460-1047
    Resolution: 1968x1312
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    remembrance
    honor
    52nd Fighter Wing
    POW/MIA

