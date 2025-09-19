Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Two Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, participate in a POW/MIA remembrance walk at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The 24-hour event welcomed participation from the community, honoring those who were prisoners of war or missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 9326561
    VIRIN: 250918-F-GL460-1034
    Resolution: 5958x3964
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march
    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march
    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march
    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march
    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march
    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march
    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march
    Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    remembrance
    honor
    52nd Fighter Wing
    POW/MIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download