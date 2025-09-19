Spangdahlem honors POWs/MIA servicemembers with 24-hour march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, participate in a POW/MIA remembrance walk at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The 24-hour event welcomed participation from the community, honoring those who were prisoners of war or missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)