D.C. Guard Joins Park Service to Restore Fletcher's Cove

A U.S. Soldier with the District of Columbia Army National Guard tosses a log into the back of a truck during a cleanup at Fletcher's Cove in support of Task Force Beautification Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)