D.C. Guard Joins Park Service to Restore Fletcher's Cove

A U.S. Soldier with the District of Columbia Army National Guard pushes a wheelbarrow of tree debris during a cleanup at Fletcher's Cove, Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 08:13
|Photo ID:
|9326403
|VIRIN:
|250917-Z-JB875-1237
|Resolution:
|3500x2333
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
