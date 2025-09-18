D.C. Guard Joins Park Service to Restore Fletcher's Cove

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier with the District of Columbia Army National Guard pushes a wheelbarrow of tree debris during a cleanup at Fletcher's Cove, Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)