    D.C. Guard Joins Park Service to Restore Fletcher's Cove [Image 8 of 9]

    D.C. Guard Joins Park Service to Restore Fletcher's Cove

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Soldier with the District of Columbia Army National Guard pushes a wheelbarrow of tree debris during a cleanup at Fletcher's Cove, Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:13
    Photo ID: 9326403
    VIRIN: 250917-Z-JB875-1237
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Guard Joins Park Service to Restore Fletcher's Cove [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe

