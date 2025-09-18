D.C. Guard Joins Park Service to Restore Fletcher's Cove

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman with the District of Columbia Air National Guard operates a skid-steer loader during a tree debris cleanup at Fletcher's Cove in support of Task Force Beautification, Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)