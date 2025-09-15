NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250917-N-PI330-1063 SANTA RITA, Guam (September 17, 2025) Seabee Master Chief Joshua Renner, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, places his name on a command sign as part of a deployment turnover ceremony in Santa Rita, Guam, September 17, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)