NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250917-N-PI330-1034 SANTA RITA, Guam (September 17, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Heidi Lawrenz, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Nicolas Vicchio, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, and Cmdr. Christopher Walton, chief staff officer of the 30th Naval Construction Regiment, conduct a deployment turnover ceremony in Santa Rita, Guam, September 17, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)