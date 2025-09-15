NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

250917-N-PI330-1021 SANTA RITA, Guam (September 17, 2025) Seabee Master Chief Joshua Renner, left, and Seabee Master Chief Jean Guerrier, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, pass the battalion flag during a deployment turnover ceremony in Santa Rita, Guam, September 17, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)
