    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run [Image 5 of 6]

    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing participate in an annual 24-hr POW/MIA Remembrance Run at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 18, 2025. For 24 hours, Incirlik AB Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 03:37
    Photo ID: 9326212
    VIRIN: 250918-F-PB738-1040
    Resolution: 6808x4539
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    This work, Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS

