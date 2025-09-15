Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Taylor, 728th Air Mobility Squadron support section chief, prepares to receive the POW/MIA flag from Master Sgt. Christopher Weikert, 728th AMS production superintendent, during an annual 24-hr POW/MIA Remembrance Run at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2025. For 24 hours, Incirlik AB Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 03:37
    Photo ID: 9326209
    VIRIN: 250919-F-FV476-1010
    Resolution: 6409x4578
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run
    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run
    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run
    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run
    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run
    Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download