Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Taylor, 728th Air Mobility Squadron support section chief, prepares to receive the POW/MIA flag from Master Sgt. Christopher Weikert, 728th AMS production superintendent, during an annual 24-hr POW/MIA Remembrance Run at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2025. For 24 hours, Incirlik AB Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)
09.18.2025
09.19.2025
|9326209
|250919-F-FV476-1010
|6409x4578
|7.17 MB
INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|1
|0
