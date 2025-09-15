Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Taylor, 728th Air Mobility Squadron support section chief, prepares to receive the POW/MIA flag from Master Sgt. Christopher Weikert, 728th AMS production superintendent, during an annual 24-hr POW/MIA Remembrance Run at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2025. For 24 hours, Incirlik AB Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)