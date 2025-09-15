Incirlik honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day through 24-hour run

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Taylor, 728th Air Mobility Squadron support section chief, carries the POW/MIA flag during an annual 24-hr remembrance run at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2025. For 24 hours, Incirlik AB Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 03:37
|Photo ID:
|9326211
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-FV476-1014
|Resolution:
|6102x4359
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
