The 101st Airborne Division Color Guard marches into Eindhoven during a torchlight ceremony, Sept. 18, 2025. Their participation honored the liberation of the city 81 years ago during Operation Market Garden and highlighted the enduring Dutch-American bond.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9326192
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-NX575-1056
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|EINDHOVEN, NL
This work, Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.