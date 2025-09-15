Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden

Dutch schoolchildren hold lit torches during a remembrance procession in Eindhoven, Sept. 18, 2025. The annual ceremony symbolizes the light of freedom carried forward by younger generations, 81 years after the city’s liberation in Operation Market Garden.
|09.18.2025
|09.19.2025 02:40
|9326193
|250918-A-NX575-1072
|4672x7008
|5.63 MB
|EINDHOVEN, NL
|12
|0
