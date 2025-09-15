Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden [Image 12 of 12]

    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden

    EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Dutch schoolchildren hold lit torches during a remembrance procession in Eindhoven, Sept. 18, 2025. The annual ceremony symbolizes the light of freedom carried forward by younger generations, 81 years after the city’s liberation in Operation Market Garden.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 02:40
    Location: EINDHOVEN, NL
    This work, Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Torch Lighting Ceremony
    MarketGardenWWII

