Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden

    EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The 101st Airborne Division Color Guard presents the colors and renders a salute during a torchlight ceremony in Eindhoven, Sept. 18, 2025. Carrying U.S. and division flags, the Soldiers honored the city’s liberation 81 years ago during Operation Market Garden.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 02:40
    Photo ID: 9326187
    VIRIN: 250918-A-NX575-1067
    Resolution: 4364x6546
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: EINDHOVEN, NL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden
    Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Torch Lighting Ceremony
    MarketGardenWWII
    101st Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download