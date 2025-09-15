Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Marks 81 Years Since Liberation During Operation Market Garden

The 101st Airborne Division Color Guard presents the colors and renders a salute during a torchlight ceremony in Eindhoven, Sept. 18, 2025. Carrying U.S. and division flags, the Soldiers honored the city’s liberation 81 years ago during Operation Market Garden.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9326187
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-NX575-1067
|Resolution:
|4364x6546
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|EINDHOVEN, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
