Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron leave a room after neutralizing a simulated threat during an active shooter exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The exercise tested teamwork, communication, and coordination with base-wide emergency response agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9326137
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-MU509-1160
|Resolution:
|5180x3700
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.