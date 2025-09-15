Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron leave a room after neutralizing a simulated threat during an active shooter exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The exercise tested teamwork, communication, and coordination with base-wide emergency response agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)