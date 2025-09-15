Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron leave a room after neutralizing a simulated threat during an active shooter exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The exercise tested teamwork, communication, and coordination with base-wide emergency response agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9326137
    VIRIN: 250918-F-MU509-1160
    Resolution: 5180x3700
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Active Shooter Exercise
    51 SFS
    51 FW
    Team Osan
    Ready to Fight Tonight

