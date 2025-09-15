U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Merserve, 51st Security Forces Squadron defender, stands guard during an active shooter exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The exercise allowed Airmen to sharpen their ability to respond quickly under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9326136
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-MU509-1122
|Resolution:
|5160x3686
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.