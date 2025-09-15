Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Merserve, 51st Security Forces Squadron defender, stands guard during an active shooter exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The exercise allowed Airmen to sharpen their ability to respond quickly under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)