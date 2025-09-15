Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron prepare to engage with the simulated perpetrator during an active shooter exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The exercise ensures Team Osan remains vigilant and prepared for real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)