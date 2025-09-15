Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron prepare to engage with the simulated perpetrator during an active shooter exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The exercise ensures Team Osan remains vigilant and prepared for real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9326135
    VIRIN: 250918-F-MU509-1149
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Readiness in action: Osan’s active shooter exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Active Shooter Exercise
    51 SFS
    51 FW
    Team Osan
    Ready to Fight Tonight

