MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363’s MV-22B Ospreys conduct flight ops aboard the USS Miguel Keith

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Geoffrey T. Blumenfeld, left, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 25.3, and Capt. Chase Cooke, both pilots, prepare to land an MV-22B Osprey during touch-and-go drills aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 31, 2025. For the first time in the rotation’s history, the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force's Aviation and Ground Combat Elements embarked aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to extend operational reach and provide flexible, combat-credible options across the Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Cook is a Texas native and Blumenfeld is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)