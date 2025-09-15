MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363’s MV-22B Ospreys conduct flight ops aboard the USS Miguel Keith

U.S. Navy Sailors conduct flight deck operations with an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, during touch-and-go drills aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 31, 2025. For the first time in the rotation’s history, the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force's Aviation and Ground Combat Elements embarked aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to extend operational reach and provide flexible, combat-credible options across the Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 00:09
|Photo ID:
|9326015
|VIRIN:
|250831-M-LO454-1098
|Resolution:
|7801x5203
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
