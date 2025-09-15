Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363’s MV-22B Ospreys conduct flight ops aboard the USS Miguel Keith [Image 1 of 10]

    MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363’s MV-22B Ospreys conduct flight ops aboard the USS Miguel Keith

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Sailors conduct flight deck operations with an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, during touch-and-go drills aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 31, 2025. For the first time in the rotation’s history, the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force's Aviation and Ground Combat Elements embarked aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to extend operational reach and provide flexible, combat-credible options across the Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 00:09
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Joint Force
    MV-22B
    USS Miguel Keith
    MRF-D 25.3
    U.S. Navy
    Interoperability

