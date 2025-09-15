Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lani Pascual 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Pohakuloa Training Area firefighter Wesley Heslop is given the Department of the Air Force Command Civilian Award for Valor, presented by Army Lt. Col. Timothy Alvarado, commander, at PTA in Hilo, Hawai’i, on Sept. 11, 2025. Heslop was recognized for assisting in a severe traffic accident while at his last duty station in Utah which ensured the survival of the driver with the best chance of recovery.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9325876
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-GJ033-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor
    PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor
    PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor
    PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor
    PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    9/11
    PTA Fire
    Department of the Air Force Command Civilian Award for Valor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download