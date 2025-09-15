PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lani Pascual | Pohakuloa Training Area firefighter Wesley Heslop is given the Department of the Air...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Lani Pascual | Pohakuloa Training Area firefighter Wesley Heslop is given the Department of the Air Force Command Civilian Award for Valor, presented by Army Lt. Col. Timothy Alvarado, commander, at PTA in Hilo, Hawai’i, on Sept. 11, 2025. Heslop was recognized for assisting in a severe traffic accident while at his last duty station in Utah which ensured the survival of the driver with the best chance of recovery. see less | View Image Page

HILO, Hawai’i – On an interstate in Utah last October, Wesley Heslop, an off-duty firefighter, passed a severe vehicle accident. As an advanced EMT, he knew the injuries would likely be life-threatening.



The actions Heslop took next that day were recognized with a Department of the Air Force Command Civilian Award for Valor, presented by Army Lt. Col. Timothy Alvarado, commander, at Pohakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawai’i, on September 11. Bestowing the award on the 24th anniversary was a fitting honor to Heslop’s selflessness in remembrance of the heroism reflected on 9/11.



Before Heslop’s recent transfer to PTA, he worked as a firefighter on Hill Air Force Base in Utah for nearly six years, completing his Advanced EMT certification at the Utah Test and Training Range within three months of getting hired.



“I’ve stopped at a few accidents in my travels that had just happened. I helped that day for a few reasons: the first is plain old humanity, being there for each other; the second is the officer needed more hands, and I could provide; and third, it’s just the right thing to do,” said Heslop. “Fill the tactical gap is what I like to say.”



At the scene, he identified multiple injuries, including a severed limb, requiring immediate action. After the patient was taken care of, Heslop left the officers who responded and slipped away into the early morning. It was only hours later that he received a call of appreciation from the police and fire departments and was informed that an award was in the works for his involvement.



“With this particular accident, I was on my way to work in uniform and when I pulled up, the patient was half ejected from the car with one officer on scene,” said Heslop. “He needed help right away; I have been in situations where more hands were needed and were not there.”



Alongside law enforcement, Heslop helped remove the driver from the vehicle, then assisted in applying three tourniquets, providing patient care to prepare the driver for aerial transport until emergency personnel arrived.



“I pulled the side of the car apart to facilitate extraction by the police officers, and held the car open,” he said. “I talked to the patient to keep him conscious and try to keep him from going into shock.”



His actions directly ensured the survival of the driver with the best chance of recovery.



“I am grateful for the effort and honor in receiving this award,” Heslop said. “I am humbled knowing that there are countless others who would have done what I did, and others who do more every day. I appreciate Hill AFB for the recognition, and I appreciate the fact that I have leadership here at PTA that felt it should be celebrated.”



Heslop grew up in Utah and had been in the Hill AFB area his entire life. His family was looking for a change of pace, yearning to be in a place with a smaller population, cleaner air, and closer to the ocean. They visited Hawai’i Island almost three years ago and knew coworkers over the years who loved working for PTA.



“Ultimately, I came to PTA for quality of life, and to hopefully be an asset to the base and the department.”



PTA’s fire department works closely with the Hawai’i Fire Department, providing firefighting and emergency services across the island. Both departments were recognized with the Army Community Partnership Award in 2024, honoring the dedication to community at the core of every firefighter.



“I have always had a drive to help my fellow human beings, so when I see someone in need, whether it’s helping someone get their groceries into the car or giving someone in need a ride, I always try to help make someone’s day better.”