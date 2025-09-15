PTA Firefighter Receives Award for Valor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pohakuloa Training Area firefighter Wesley Heslop is given the Department of the Air Force Command Civilian Award for Valor, presented by Army Lt. Col. Timothy Alvarado, commander, at PTA in Hilo, Hawai’i, on Sept. 11, 2025. Heslop was recognized for assisting in a severe traffic accident while at his last duty station in Utah which ensured the survival of the driver with the best chance of recovery.