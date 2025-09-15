Senior enlisted leaders from across the U.S. Army Reserve Command saw first-hand how drones allowed members of 6th Military Intelligence Battalion in the 98th Regiment and the 2200 Military Intelligence Group to succeed in future conflicts during a demonstration at Urban Assault Course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Sep. 18.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9325664
|VIRIN:
|250918-O-HX738-4106
|Resolution:
|1980x3520
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assaulting through [Image 11 of 11], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.