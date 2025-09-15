Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Use the tools available at TASC [Image 3 of 11]

    Use the tools available at TASC

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the Senior Enlisted Conference, including U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, see the possibilities at the Training Aide Support Center at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Sep. 18.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 18:41
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    U.S. Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Conference

