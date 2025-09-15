U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty charged leaders across the military to be mindful of social media policies and remain professional at the start of the Senior Enlisted Conference at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Sep. 18.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9325647
|VIRIN:
|250918-O-HX738-4805
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No one is more professional [Image 11 of 11], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.