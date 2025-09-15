Abraham Lincoln hosts a chief pinning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250918-N-ED228-1389 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 18, 2025) Chief Electronics Technician Cyril Ivanov, from Westminster, Md., hugs his family during a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sonny Escalante)