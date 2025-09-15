Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a chief pinning ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a chief pinning ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sonny Escalante 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250918-N-ED228-1167 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 18, 2025) Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), delivers remarks during a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sonny Escalante)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a chief pinning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

