Abraham Lincoln hosts a chief pinning ceremony

250918-N-ED228-1167 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 18, 2025) Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), delivers remarks during a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sonny Escalante)