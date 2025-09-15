250918-N-ED228-1114 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 18, 2025) Sailors parade the colors during a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sonny Escalante)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 17:06
|Photo ID:
|9325465
|VIRIN:
|250918-N-ED228-1114
|Resolution:
|4970x3313
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a chief pinning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.