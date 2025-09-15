Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drill Sergeant Leader, Sgt. 1st Class, Randall Smith of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy announced and belted as the 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Drill Sergeant Leader, Sgt. 1st Class, Randall Smith of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy announced and belted as the 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Drill Sergeant Leader, Sgt. 1st Class, Randall Smith of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy announced and belted as the 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year. After 96-hours of grueling competition, DSOY Smith proved himself to be the best amongst his peers winning the title of U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 12:23
    Photo ID: 9324501
    VIRIN: 250918-A-FI370-5686
    Resolution: 2047x1365
    Size: 378.6 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeant Leader, Sgt. 1st Class, Randall Smith of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy announced and belted as the 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drill Sergeant Leader, Sgt. 1st Class, Randall Smith of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy announced and belted as the 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Drill Sergeant, Staff Sgt. Brady Benedict announced and belted as the 2025 U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Lt. Gen. David Francis serving as the host of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two Drill Sergeants Stand Above the Rest as 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download