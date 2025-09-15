Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Drill Sergeant Leader, Sgt. 1st Class, Randall Smith of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy announced and belted as the 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year. After 96-hours of grueling competition, DSOY Smith proved himself to be the best amongst his peers winning the title of U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year.