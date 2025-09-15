Two Drill Sergeants Stand Above the Rest as 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year

FORT JACKSON, Sc. – The 2025 U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants of the Year (DSOYs) were announced during a ceremony held on Fort Jackson, SC on Sept. 19th, 2025.



After four grueling days of competition, Drill Sergeant Leader, Sgt. 1st Class Randall Smtih, a Drill Sergeant representing the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, was awarded the honorary belt as the U.S. Army DSOY, and Staff Sgt. Brady Benedict, a Drill Sergeant representing the 95th Training Division earned the title of U.S. Army Reserve DSOY.



“It’s a great honor winning U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, I look forward to working with the individuals I competed against this week as they return to their Centers of Excellence to better the Drill Sergeant Program as a whole”, said Sgt. 1st Class Randall Smith, Drill Sergeant Academy.



The Drill Sergeant is a symbol of excellence across the Initial Military Training environment, experts in all warrior tasks and battle drills, who live the Army Values, exemplify the Warrior Ethos, and are the epitome of the Army as a profession. Unlike other Army “Best of” competitions, the DSOYs will have a permanent change of station (PCS) to Fort Eustis, Va. where they will work at the proponent level influencing change to the Initial Military Training environment.



“Throughout these last four days, all thirteen competitors have been physically and mentally challenged to ensure the right non-commissioned officers serve another year, advocating for their peers, as the DSOY”, said Center for Initial Military Training Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McMurdy. “The 2025 DSOYs, will represent all 6,500 Drill Sergeants across the Initial Military Training environment and advocate for them as the Army transforms to meet the needs of the modern battlefield”.



“As the 2025 U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year, I hope to positively impact every current and future U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant is to ensure they’re efficient and effective at managing both their civilian roles and their task of transforming civilians into U.S. Army warfighters”, said Staff Sgt. Brady Benedict, 95th Training Division DSOY.



Presiding over the award ceremony, Lt. Gen. David Francis, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, expressed his expectation for the newly awarded DSOYs.



“Drill Sergeants are the standard bearers for the U.S. Army and the initial military training environment. Transforming American volunteers into members of the world’s premiere land-based fighting force isn’t an easy task, but the professionalism, expertise, and ability to think outside of the box is what make our Drill Sergeants the best across the total force” said Francis.

